A Monaco day of days for Checo by Peter Windsor

He was quickest on Saturday morning, he crashed on Saturday afternoon - but on Sunday, while the track was still wet, he came in early for intermediate Pirellis. From that moment, Red Bull's Sergio Perez began to maximise his afternoon.

Finding a dry-ish groove, he laid the foundations for a decisive six-lap run through to another pit stop for slicks - for a run through to the lead, as it turned out. And thereafter - after a red-flag pause and a switch to Pirelli mediums - Sergio Perez was never headed, despite a flat-spotted left front and despite intense pressure applied by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. In this video Peter Windsor highlights the qualities that enabled Perez to manage his tyres - and questions the decision-making behind the races of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

Note: Ferrari protested both Red Bull cars after the race on the basis that they "failed to keep to the right" the yellow line at the the pit lane exit. The Stewards rejected both protests on the basis that neither Red Bull car "crossed the line" - and that "crossing the line" is the essential wording within Article 5 c) of Chapter IV of Appendix L of the Sporting Code.

