Pérez extends Red Bull Racing contract by 2 years
Fresh from his first Monaco Grand Prix victory, Oracle Red Bull Racing is pleased to announce that Sergio Perez has committed his future to the Team with a two-year extension to his existing contract.
His continuation & for two seasons had effectively been an open secret since the post-Miami GP days, so fully expected.
Furthermore, if Gasly had any repromotion chance left, this move effectively ended the last remaining hope he might’ve had.
Jere, said it before. GAS never had a chance at the #1 team. He had a beef with the doc a while back and that just doesn't work at RB. He should have been looking for another ride long before now.
In two yrs time Marko might be long gone...
Why?
His wife doesn't want him in her garden.
Apart from being a pair of safe hands and a pretty damn good racing driver, Rb have secured the services of probably the 2nd best driver at holding station and making his car as wide as they can ,with Alonso being the best .
A no brainer in that respect to help Max when he isn't In P1
WDC- Great pr
WCC- Balance the books