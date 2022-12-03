2023 F1 Merc W14 predicted by Scarbs and Peter Windsor

It's the question that all F1 fans are asking: will Mercedes retain their high-downforce "zero-pod" theme in 2023? Or will they take the longer-pod Red Bull route?

In this video Craig Scarborough makes his prediction - and backs it up with his usual attention to detail and logic. Craig also assess the 2022 FIA mid-season technical directive and how the new tech rules for 2023 might benefit (or not) the front runners.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: