Exclusive Hamilton interview | Reflects on the 2022 F1 Season

Channel 4 had one final exclusive interview with the seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.

Steve and Lewis speak candidly about last years loss at the same venue, the off-track drama in F1, Mercedes struggles and the evolution of the car, culminating in a terrific 1-2 in Brazil. They also speak about his teammate, George Russell, Sebastian Vettel retiring and Max winning titles instead of him.

