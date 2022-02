Craig Scarborough offers his immediate reaction to the new F1 McLaren MCL36-Mercedes, launched on-line on Friday, February 11.

The 2022 challenger from Woking will be driven by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo and has been designed by James Key and his team at the McLaren Technology Centre.

✅ Check out the 2022 McLaren MCL36 F1 car launch photos.

✅ Check out the 2022 McLaren MCL36 F1 car launch video.

