Aston Martin shakes down AMR22 at Silvertone

Feb.12 - Yesterday Aston Martin was the first team in 2022 to 'shakedown' their brand new ground effect car at Silverstone on their allowed filming day. The Aston Martin AMR22 was presented to the world last Thursday. Yesterday, only one day later, both Aston Martin drivers already gave it it's first milage on a short version of the famous British track.

The first driver to drive out the garage with the 2022 spec F1 car was Lance Stroll. After the young Canadian did his laps, it was time for the four times WC, Sebastian Vettel to check out the car which is build according the biggest rules changes in 30 years.

Under F1 regulations, the team is allowed to complete a maximum of 100 km on Pirelli demonstration tyres. You can check out the photos below for more details.

