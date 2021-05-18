F1 Nation Podcast: 2021 Monaco GP preview

It’s Monaco race week! TC and Damon are very excited this week as they preview the classic street race - especially when Monaco master Sir Jackie Stewart joins to discuss how to win in the Principality, and who might triumph this year.

The Scot also hangs around for the latest instalment of Ask Damon, as the ‘96 champ fields your questions once more - and reveals why he turned down the chance to drive for Jackie’s team!

If you want to ask Damon a question, send a voice message to [email protected]

