Olivier Panis 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

Olivier Panis was a very fine Formula 1 driver, but if there’s one thing he’ll be remembered for, it’s his remarkable victory in an utterly crazy Monaco Grand Prix in 1996.

On this week’s show, the Frenchman talks us through what it was like to win on that day, for a French team, and how his life changed afterwards. He also discusses the other big moments in his career, including the leg-breaking shunt in Canada from which he was lucky to recover, his departure from Prost, driving for McLaren, BAR and Toyota – but turning down Williams…

