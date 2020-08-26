Andy Cowell 2020 Beyond the Grid interview



This week’s guest is one of the grid’s most influential people.

In fact, he’s arguably one of the most influential people in F1 ever. Since the dawn of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014, Mercedes engines have won 80% of all Grands Prix, and the man overseeing that success is Andy Cowell, Engineering and Programme Director of Mercedes High Performance Powertrains since 2008. Listen as he discusses how the all-conquering engine was created, why failures drive motivation more than success, what makes Lewis Hamilton such a good development driver, and how engine development has changed beyond all imagination in the 30 years he’s been in the job...

Check out more items on this website about: