Verstappen's F1 Future: Former Driver Adds Team to the Frame

Apr.17 - Another team may be on Max Verstappen's radar for 2026, according to former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

The quadruple world champion's mood noticeably dipped in union with Red Bull's performance in Bahrain, with most insiders believing a performance-related contract exit clause could be triggered later this year.

"I think Red Bull would be in big trouble if Max Verstappen left the team," former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa told Viaplay.

"If he were driving for McLaren, the team could win every race of the championship."

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko left Bahrain openly admitting he was worried the team could lose Verstappen, 26, to a rival next year.

"At the moment, we are the fourth team," he said. "We need to get our performance back in the car as soon as possible. And our standards back.

"If the car isn't the fastest and the pitstops aren't working as well, that's unacceptable."

All throughout 2024, Verstappen was linked with a potential move to Mercedes for the start of the radical new rules in 2026.

Ralf Schumacher thinks the Dutchman is not only concerned about declining performance this year, but also about Red Bull's all-new powertrains project.

"I'm pretty sure that if the next upgrades don't take effect by Imola, and - I'm just talking about rumours - the new engine isn't running well, Max will definitely leave the team," he told Sky Deutschland.

As for the rival teams, Schumacher added: "You can see the difference he makes. As a team boss, you absolutely must try to get this driver."

Another interesting option for Verstappen, 27, is Aston Martin, despite the fact that the team is currently very slow as Adrian Newey works on the 2026 car.

"We're halfway through a journey that we've begun together," Fernando Alonso declared this week in Saudi Arabia. "I think Aston Martin is going to win a world championship."

But according to Schumacher, Verstappen can essentially choose any team he likes for 2026.

"There will be room for Verstappen everywhere," said the 6-time grand prix winner. "I think Mercedes will want to make room, but also that McLaren would consider it.

"Zak Brown, like everyone else, is interested in Max Verstappen," the German added.

Schumacher, therefore, throws another name into the hat - Alpine.

"It's a team we keep forgetting, but they could absolutely play a role," he said. "Flavio Briatore is bringing Mercedes engines to his team next season, and look at how strong Pierre Gasly was in Bahrain.

"The car can't be that bad," Schumacher added. "With an extra 30 horsepower from the Mercedes engine, Alpine could suddenly become a hot candidate for Verstappen."

Last year, Ferrari refugee Carlos Sainz ultimately weighed up two midfield options for 2025 - Williams and Alpine.

The Spaniard may now be lamenting his choice.

"It's obvious to me that the Alpine is impressive in the corners," he said. "I don't know if you have access to the GPS data, but it shows that they were as quick around turns 6 and 11 in Bahrain as the McLaren.

"Pierre had an outstanding qualifying lap, and yet they are complaining about the lack of three tenths because of the engine," Sainz added. "If they had a Mercedes or Ferrari engine in that car, they would have qualified on the front row."

