Uncle claims Mick should be 'first' in line for Vettel F1 seat

Aug.1 - Ralf Schumacher says his own nephew Mick should be a leading candidate to replace fellow German Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023.

On the face of it, the recommendation from the former Formula 1 driver - whose brother Michael is Mick's famous father - is obvious.

But Vettel has also tipped Schumacher, 23, for the role, and there are new rumours that the current Haas driver could be able to leave Ferrari's driver program.

There is also no denying that Mick has significantly upped his pace and eliminated the most serious errors following a poor start to the 2022 season.

"Sebastian is leaving and it's not that easy for Aston Martin to replace him," Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"If they want an experienced man who knows the current cars, then Mick is actually the first to look at," he said. "And then the test driver, Nico Hulkenberg.

"Yes, Mick started weakly compared to Magnussen, but then improved and found his way."

Schumacher is also predicting that McLaren could use the summer break to oust Daniel Ricciardo, replacing him with reigning F2 champion Oscar Piastri.

"If they have the opportunity, then I have to honestly say - the faster a young driver is in that seat, the more experience he can gain," he said.

He then predicts that the 'silly season' will step into a higher gear after the summer break.

"As a rule, you look around for drivers in August or September," Ralf Schumacher said.

Schumacher's Sky Deutschland colleague Sascha Roos added: "I think Mick is moving to Aston Martin.

"The omens are just good for him being in a different environment. Haas seems like it's not that stable for him personally.

"Aston Martin is a good address for him."

