The Real Story Behind Sainz's Audi Disappointment

Mar.13 - Carlos Sainz admits his father is "still disappointed" the ousted Ferrari driver turned down Audi's offer for 2025 and beyond.

The 30-year-old instead opted for Williams, another midfield team that did impress the Formula 1 world in the pre-season Bahrain test with Sainz's overall fastest time.

"This was a surprise for us too," Sainz smiled. "But the joy in the team is even more important than the fastest time. Everyone is working even harder now. We are going into Australia with some hope," the 4-time grand prix winner added.

However, Sainz's decision to accept Williams' offer was actually contrary to the advice and urging of his famous father and namesake, Carlos Sainz senior.

Sainz senior, 62, is a former world rally champion who also had great success with Audi at the Dakar rally, winning the famous off-road event just last year.

"My father is still disappointed that I didn't accept the great offer from Audi," Sainz is quoted as saying by Blick newspaper.

"After my dream of moving to Red Bull or Mercedes ended, I had to choose between Audi, Alpine, and Williams. After the factory visits and discussions, my gut feeling immediately told me to go to Williams. They want a better future.

"And when my heart also said yes, the decision was made. Now I hope that my father, who had great times with Audi, will soon be happy that I chose Williams."

Sauber-Audi's overall F1 chief, Mattia Binotto, acknowledges that the team's 2025 drivers - Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto - are unlikely to score points in Melbourne.

"If everything goes as we expect, the two McLarens, Ferraris, Red Bulls, and Mercedes, as well as Sainz and (Pierre) Gasly, will secure the ten points-scoring positions," the Italian predicts.

Sauber had a dire 2024 season, finishing dead last - just behind Williams.

"A quick points-scoring result would certainly help our team," Binotto said.

As for Sainz, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone tips him to have a major impact at Williams.

"Ferrari will regret letting him go," the 94-year-old told Blick.

"Carlos is already showing his worth at Williams. It was also like this in my time - give a team with a mediocre car one of the top five drivers in the sport, and you'll experience a surprise."

