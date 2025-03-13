Formula 1's New Era: Briatore Lauds Domenicali's Trailblazing Leadership

Mar.13 - Flavio Briatore says his fellow Italian Stefano Domenicali has helped to make Formula 1 "much stronger".

The Liberty Media-owned sport has just announced that, following a period of uncertainty about Domenicali's future, the 59-year-old has secured a new contract to keep him in the role of F1 CEO through 2029.

Specialist publications appeared to back Domenicali's renewal.

"Domenicali came on board at the beginning of 2021, taking over from Chase Carey," reported Germany's biggest newspaper, Bild. "And since then? Full throttle!

"Formula 1 is in the fast lane, racing from record to record - in TV ratings, sponsors, and fans."

Italy's authoritative La Gazzetta dello Sport concurred, crediting Domenicali for "definitively transforming Formula 1 into a global media phenomenon".

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has experienced the Bernie Ecclestone, Carey and Domenicali-led eras, and was particularly close to the now-retired Ecclestone.

But he admits Domenicali has overseen a massive shift in the sport.

"Formula 1 has changed dramatically," he told f1-insider.com. "Bernie made Formula 1 big, and Stefano Domenicali focuses more on the show and the event itself.

"The perception of Formula 1 is much stronger as a result. We used to race in a hotel parking lot in Las Vegas - now we have three races in the USA. The young drivers are very active on social media, and we reach young viewers that way.

"So, a lot has changed."

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu agrees that Domenicali is very "show"-focused, as he relayed an anecdote about the recent group team launch event at London's O2 arena.

"Stefano was very particular about the red carpet walk," he smiled to as-web.jp, "and I think it was a great success from a box office perspective in terms of making F1 more popular."

