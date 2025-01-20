Rookie Isack Hadjar Faces Formula 1 Debut Challenges Head-On

Jan.20 - Isack Hadjar admits the prospect of making his Formula 1 debut in just over 50 days has left him feeling "scared".

Exactly one month ago, in the days immediately before Christmas, the Red Bull-owned and renamed-for-2025 team Racing Bulls announced that Liam Lawson's replacement this season will be the 20-year-old French-Algerian.

"He is a very fast but also very impulsive driver, so that could be interesting for the team," Red Bull F1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

Hadjar admits he has a few fears about becoming one of the top 20 drivers on earth.

"The fact that I have trouble visualising and having an overall view shows how huge it is for me," he told Canal Plus. "Honestly, I'm scared."

Hadjar finished second to another 2025 F1 rookie, Gabriel Bortoleto, in last year's Formula 2 championship. He has driven a F1 car on several occasions, including in multiple free practice sessions in 2023 and 2024 and the Abu Dhabi test last December.

"I know that my experience in F1 is limited," Hadjar insisted. "The field is at such a high level."

Marko has called Hadjar 'Little Prost' in the past, but he also has a reputation for an uncompromising style and vocal demeanour on the radio - a little like his experienced 2025 teammate, Yuki Tsunoda.

"In the end, I know myself," Hadjar continued. "I know that when I get in the car, I'm going to want to beat Tsunoda. That's the only real thing in the end. Especially in F1 when we don't all have the same cars.

"That's the only real objective I have in concrete terms," he added.

"But entering a world like this is a bit scary. But I will keep the desire for success - to win. And to also channel my emotions.

"I know very well which team I am on," Hadjar smiled. "I know that they don't like the radio button too much."

