Hamilton and Sauber's Bravi Both Show Interest in MotoGP Team

Jan.20 - Alessandro Alluni Bravi, the departing 'team representative' at Audi-owned Sauber, is linked with a switch to Formula 1's two-wheeled equivalent.

On Christmas Eve, hot on the heels of earlier rumours that Lewis Hamilton may be eyeing a stake in the MotoGP team Gresini, it emerged that the seven time world champion may have shifted his interest to another outfit - KTM.

Gresini reportedly turned down Hamilton's offer.

But KTM, a factory MotoGP team but also an Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, has been facing significant financial challenges, with reported debts nearing 3 billion euros.

KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer confirmed a month ago that "very interesting discussions" have taken place with Hamilton's management. The team boss of Tech3 KTM, however, called the rumours "completely unfounded".

However, the rumours have not only continued, but evolved. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that 50-year-old Bravi may have been lined up to help guide KTM in its potential Hamilton-involved era.

There have also been rumours that Bravi may simply switch from Sauber to another F1 team. In the official statement confirming his looming departure, Sauber said Bravi is moving on "to a new adventure".

Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto, meanwhile, admitted Bravi is heading to a "new venture", while Bravi himself was quoted as saying he will have "a new project".

As for Hamilton and KTM, one potential stumbling block could be the factory MotoGP team's major sponsorship and naming deal with Red Bull. That not only sets up a clash with Ferrari, but also Hamilton's long-standing sponsorship deal with Red Bull energy drink rival Monster.

KTM's Beirer told Speed Week: "Anyone who wants to work with us knows how close we are - that Red Bull and KTM are inseparable. That has not been an issue in the negotiations so far."

