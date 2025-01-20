Zhou Vows Resilience in F1 Ambitions as Sauber Chapter Closes

Jan.20 - Guanyu Zhou is determined that losing his race seat at Sauber does not mean the end of his Formula 1 career.

Audi-owned Sauber decided not to renew the deals with both Zhou and Valtteri Bottas at the end of a difficult season for the Swiss team in 2024.

Since losing his seat, Zhou - the first Chinese driver on the grid - has been exploring opportunities to remain in the F1 paddock as a reserve driver.

He was linked with Ferrari, but the Maranello based team denied there were plans to sign Zhou. There was even talk that Zhou could end up at Red Bull, with his powerful Chinese sponsors helping to fund a TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) program.

"Up to now," explained journalist Michael Schmidt at Auto Motor und Sport, "the Red Bull teams have held back on testing old Formula 1 cars because Honda demands a lot of money for the provision of engines and personnel."

Zhou, 25, would also serve as an experienced reserve driver for Red Bull's two F1 teams, given that the brand's in-house option, Arvid Lindblad, is only 17 and so inexperienced.

"Zhou would have experience, but he is not the brightest star in the Formula 1 world," Schmidt said. "(Franco) Colapinto would have been the best choice, but Williams was asking too much for a full release of the man from Buenos Aires."

Zhou told Formula Rapida: "I have decided not to race in another series this year because there are so many doors in F1 that could be open, not only in 2025 but also in 2026.

"I want to make sure that if there is an opportunity, I can be there. If there is an opportunity, I definitely want to be back on the grid," he added.

Meanwhile, former Haas racer Kevin Magnussen will make his debut with BMW at the Daytona 24 hours this weekend. But according to Schmidt, he will also play a role in Haas' new Toyota-funded TPC program as a reference for younger drivers in 2025.

