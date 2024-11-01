Max Verstappen Faces Grid Penalty at São Paulo GP as Red Bull Pushes Engine Limits

Nov.1 - The 2024 São Paulo Grand Prix promises another thrilling weekend, with a significant shake-up in Red Bull’s garage. As of November 1, the FIA’s Technical Delegate, Jo Bauer, confirmed that will enter the São Paulo Grand Prix with a brand-new internal combustion engine (ICE), marking his sixth of the season. This decision breaches Article 28.2 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations, which stipulate a maximum of four ICE units per driver per season.

This push for a fresh ICE indicates Red Bull’s continued battle with reliability, even at the season’s final stretch. For Verstappen, the sixth ICE usage will imply a 10 places grid penalty, forcing him to charge up from the back in a race that’s often unpredictable due to Interlagos’ challenging layout and intense atmosphere. Verstappen’s title hopes remain secure, but such penalties add complexity to Red Bull's ambitions in the Constructors' Championship.

The team has also fitted a new exhaust system (EX) for Verstappen, marking his eight unit. Notably, this addition aligns with the eight EX units permitted, avoiding further regulatory breaches. Nonetheless, this tactical move underscores Red Bull’s commitment to maximizing performance and reliability, even if it comes at the cost of grid position.

fans can expect Verstappen’s resilience on display as he tackles the grid penalty and aims to maintain Red Bull’s dominance amid fierce competition from McLaren and Mercedes. The São Paulo GP could turn into a gripping test of Red Bull’s strategy, Verstappen’s skills, and the team’s resolve to conclude the 2024 season on a high.

