Racing Bulls Confirmed as Red Bull's Rebranded Team for 2025 Season

Nov.2 - Red Bull is set to scrap the complex and confusing name of its second Formula 1 team from 2025.

Following the energy drink company's takeover of Minardi almost two decades ago, the Faenza based team has had several names, including Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri.

For 2024, Red Bull changed the name of its 'B' team again - to Visa Cash App RB F1 Team.

Many derided the complex name, whilst others struggled to even know what to call the team - with some referring to the outfit as VCARB, RB, or simply Toro Rosso.

Red Bull F1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko, however, has always called the outfit 'Racing Bulls' throughout the 2024 season. And according to multiple sources, that is precisely what the Italian-based team will be officially titled from next year.

Visa and Cash App are set to remain key sponsors.

