Jos Verstappen Confident Fatherhood Won’t Slow Max’s F1 Dominance

Dec.8 - Max Verstappen's father does not believe becoming a father will slow the quadruple world champion down.

"No, that's bullsh*t," Jos Verstappen told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, after Max's girlfriend Kelly Piquet revealed she is expecting.

Max, 27, confirmed the news in Abu Dhabi, insisting it shouldn't change his life too much as Kelly already has a daughter with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

"I will continue to do my hobbies, but I also know that I will sometimes have less time for them," Verstappen smiled.

He ruled out taking paternity leave in the form of a sabbatical.

"I have never considered taking a year off, to be honest," said the Dutchman.

Jos Verstappen doubts having his own child will change his son much at all.

"I think if anything, it only motivates," he said. "I didn't have any trouble with it either.

"And Max has known for a while now that he is going to be a father. It hasn't bothered him at all. Look at how he won the race in Brazil. He knew then, and so did I."

Although it ended with his fourth consecutive drivers' title, it was a difficult year for Max - not only because of the less competitive Red Bull, but the internal team disputes and high profile departures.

Jos Verstappen was right at the centre of the controversies.

"It was a less fun year than usual with all the troubles surrounding the team," Verstappen senior admits.

Team advisor Dr Helmut Marko insists all the problems are "solved" now.

But Jos says it led to high-profile departures, like Adrian Newey. "It was logical that people would leave because of all the fuss," said Jos, 52.

"And that it would also have an effect on performance. That goes hand in hand."

He says he doesn't regret getting involved in arguments with team boss Christian Horner, because the head of a team "influences everything, including Max".

"Of course I got involved," Jos insisted. "I see it all happening and I think I am in a position to say something about it. I will never harm Max, of course. But I look at the bigger picture.

"Ultimately, I stand behind everything I said. In the end, Helmut Marko seems to have more say again and that is a good thing in my opinion. The team is growing closer together again.

"But I have the feeling that the team has to prove itself again. They have to show that they are still fast. That is also how Max sees it.

"The pressure is on and that is how it should be," said Jos Verstappen. "It is up to the team to show that they have kept the right people and can build a fast car again."

