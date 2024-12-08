Verstappen and Russell End Feud Amid F1 Season's Closing Tensions?

Dec.8 - Max Verstappen and George Russell look to be healing their broken relationship.

Their very public argument spilled over from Qatar to Abu Dhabi, even pulling in their respective Formula 1 team bosses Christian Horner and Toto Wolff.

Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, however, was not impressed.

"If the drivers are fighting with each other, it has nothing to do with fixing the technical problems with our car," he said.

And so, there are now signs that the pair are patching up their spat.

"Of course we have our arguments," Verstappen told fans at the 2024 season finale, "but I'm sure we'll fix it again.

"It's good to have a little break. And I'm sure we'll see each other in Monaco. It's all going to work out again," the quadruple world champion added.

At an end-of-season dinner attended by most drivers earlier this week, Russell reportedly picked up his chair and moved it as far away from Verstappen as possible.

Verstappen suggested the entire affair was not a good look for Russell in particular - as senior director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA).

"I don't think it would be the best example for a president of FOM or the FIA to be behaving like that," said the Dutchman.

So, after the GPDA meeting on Saturday, Mercedes' Russell was photographed posing right next to his Red Bull-driving rival.

"I haven't really spoken to George," Verstappen admitted, "but I'd rather not talk about it here either. Everything has already been said about it, so I'm mainly looking forward to the winter break.

"Of course I will do my best in the race, but I am also looking forward to having a little holiday. It has been difficult enough this year," he said.

