Horner Admits Colapinto Could Pressure Albon as 2025 Looms

Oct.31 - Christian Horner admits Red Bull may be eyeing Franco Colapinto.

Technically, there are no free seats for the meteorically impressive mid-season rookie for 2025, as Carlos Sainz will take his seat at Williams.

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, however, thinks the 21-year-old Argentine - also attracting plenty of commercial interest within his native country - will be making Williams incumbent Alex Albon nervous.

"He is clearly putting pressure on Alex Albon," said the Colombian. "If you look at what Albon has done since Colapinto arrived ... what will happen when Sainz comes to the team? Will they let Albon go?"

There has been talk of team boss James Vowles, who has Colapinto firmly contracted to the Williams driver academy, trying to loan the youngster to Audi-Sauber or Red Bull's junior team RB.

"If I were Williams, I would definitely not let Colapinto go, especially now that Carlos is heading that way," said Montoya.

Williams boss Vowles thinks Colapinto could even cope with the task of replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull. "He is strong enough to handle the role alongside Max (Verstappen)," he is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.

Red Bull, however, has ruled out a loan deal, insisting that Colapinto must be completely released by Williams. "We want Colapinto in this way - all or nothing," team advisor Dr Helmut Marko said.

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner admits he is interested.

"Colapinto is an interesting driver," he said. "He is surprisingly much better than was suggested in Formula 2.

"I would be a bad team boss if I didn't find out whether he was available."

German media reports suggest Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore is also interested in Colapinto, even though the team has already signed up Pierre Gasly and rookie Jack Doohan for 2025.

In the end, Colapinto thinks he's likely to end up without a race seat in 2025.

"I would love to be in F1 but it is very complicated," he told Fox Sports Argentina. "I will do everything possible to compete in something in 2025 and maintain the pace of competition. I am sure I will return (to F1).

"If not in 2025 it will be in 2026 or 2027, that is for sure."

