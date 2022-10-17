Ecclestone claims Red Bull will get severe penalty for budget overrun

Oct.17 - Red Bull's penalty for breaching the 2021 budget cap will be "worse" than deducted points.

That is the extraordinary claim of former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, as it was expected that the energy drink owned outfit might escape its so-called minor breach with a financial penalty.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, however, says a mere fine will simply not be enough.

"If Red Bull exceeded the budget by 2 million, and the financial penalty is five times that amount, then the sanctions the right to violate the cap with a fine," he is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"We have already talked about this, and if the punishment really turns out to be like this, then Mercedes will be ready to exceed the budget and pay the associated penalties in order to return to the top," Wolff warned.

It is an argument that is not lost on Ecclestone, who was ousted as CEO by Liberty Media in early 2017.

Veteran Swiss journalist Roger Benoit, who writes for Blick newspaper, asked Ecclestone: "Will Red Bull lose world championship points from 2021?"

Ecclestone, 91, answered: "It will be worse than that."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: