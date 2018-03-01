F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Boullier wants McLaren win in 2018

F1 News

Boullier wants McLaren win in 2018

Eric Boullier.

Mar.1 - Eric Boullier says he would not be satisfied if McLaren merely returns to the podium in 2018.

2015-2017 was a Honda-powered nightmare for the British team, but hopes are higher following the switch to customer Renault engines.

However, McLaren has had early troubles in Barcelona testing, and Renault has begun the new year saying reliability rather than performance is the priority.

"Well I can understand Renault," team boss Boullier told AS newspaper.

"They had a difficult end of the year last year, so they had to work on reliability maybe more than Ferrari or Mercedes."

However, the Frenchman said McLaren is "happy" with Renault so far, especially in contrast to the working relationship with Honda.

"Yes, it's more linear, more agile, more collaborative," he said.

"We are as prepared as we can be. That is why we are here testing, to try to clarify the last details. We have a couple of things to correct, modify and change, but it's the same for everyone," he added.

As for targeting race wins, however, Boullier said he would "not comment" on whether that's the internal goal.

"We do not know yet. We have to wait a bit," he said.

"It's too early. Look at what we have with the weather here," he said amid the freezing Barcelona snow.

"When we know more about where we are, then we can start to think about who we are going to race against, but of course as we have the same engine, our reference is in some ways Red Bull."

So when asked if a podium or two will make him happy at the end of the year, Boullier answered: "No."

What about a win? "I don't know," he added. "I don't want to give any expectations. We don't know yet, so we wait.

"For sure I want to win. Nothing else. But if you want to win, you always have to give the right expectations that will lead you to build the right goals and not make mistakes.

"So I want to win, we want to win, McLaren needs to win. That's what we are. But first let's see where the others are. Our first goals are to try to fight Red Bull and Renault, and then we'll see."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now