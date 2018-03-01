F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Report: Three new F1 races in 2019

F1 News

Report: Three new F1 races in 2019

9 APR 1995: MIKA HAKKINEN OF FINLAND CRASHES OUT IN HIS MCLAREN MERCEDES ON LAP TWO OF THE ARGENTINIAN GRAND PRIX IN BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA.

Mar.1 - F1 could have three new grands prix in 2019.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Liberty Media is working on deals with Vietnam, Miami and Argentina.

"The circuits are already in the process of approval by the FIA," said correspondent Michael Schmidt.

The report said the Vietnamese venue is a street circuit in the capital Hanoi, while Miami will be another city course.

Argentina, meanwhile, would take place on a development of the old circuit in Buenos Aires.

"According to our information, Hanoi and Miami will almost certainly be on the calendar next year," Schmidt added.

"In Buenos Aires, financing of the track renewal and the entry fee is not yet clear."

Days ago, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone said he came close to agreeing a deal for a Vietnamese grand prix a few years ago.

"The deal I could have signed with Vietnam would have been $64 million," he told Forbes' Christian Sylt. "(Liberty) are going to get the deal done with the people in Vietnam for sure."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now