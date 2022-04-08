Hamilton Admits Mental Toll As Season Underway

Lewis Hamilton has fuelled rumours that he might be about to sensationally quit motorsports with an Instagram post that hits at his mental turmoil.

After his agonising loss of the driver's championship last season, Hamilton's 2022 title challenge started with a whimper after failing to make qualifying for the first time since 2009.

Insiders say the star is disillusioned with the sport, with Hamilton believing that some of the decisions made are unfair. He’s also allegedly deeply unhappy about some of the locations that F1 will be racing in.

Poor Start in Saudi

After the disastrous end to last season, which culminated in Hamilton losing the title to rival Verstappen, this year has started poorly for the 37-year-old driver.

He was eliminated from the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Q1 of qualifying, unable to match the other drivers for pace.

The last time Hamilton was knocked out of Q1 qualifying based on sheer speed alone was 2009, so it’s a notably poor performance and out of character for the driver.

It meant that he started on the grid in 16th spot and only managed to drag himself up to 10th during the race. The safety car's appearance didn't help Hamilton as he had clawed his way up to 6th, but the wait for new tyres meant he fell back down through the pack again.

Hamilton has been actively campaigning for human rights, and only last week spoke out about a 14-year-old boy who has been sentenced to death in Saudi. It was clear that Hamilton wasn’t happy about racing in the country, and his feelings have been compounded by a miserable performance.

Hinting at Retirement?

The 2021 F1 season was a massive hit with fans, with the rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen upping the excitement. It's been popular with betting firms, too, as they have seen the motorsport betting markets go wild - meaning they would be very unhappy to see Lewis Hamilton retiring.

But could the successful driver be genuinely looking to leave?

His latest Instagram post hints at being unhappy and admits to suffering from his mental health on some days, saying, "It's been such a tough year already with everything that has happened around us. Hard some days to stay positive. I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time. To keep going is a constant effort, but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve. I'm writing to tell you it's ok to feel the way you do."

