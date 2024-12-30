A Look at the Best Performing Drivers in F1 Grand Prix in Montreal

The Canadian Grand Prix is a Formula One event held in, you guessed it, Canada. The tournament has been going on all but uninterrupted since 1961, and has enjoyed great success. Drivers from all over the world come to the Great White North to compete and take home the title. The fascinating history of the event may not interest some, but what certainly will intrigue fans is the 2024 event, and how it performed.

Held in June of this year, the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix took place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Rain came pouring down, but the drivers did not let that stop them. They moved masterfully through the harsh weather, putting on a spectacular show for the fans, which had come to cheer them on from all over the world. Many of the people had also come to wager on the event as well.

Betting on the Canadian F1 Grand Prix

The Canadian F1 Grand Prix is a hot spot for betting. Motorsports are already among the most popular betting events in the world. Formula One being the most popular of all the car racing organizations also boasts the most amount of bettors. Especially with the boom in online gambling. There are plenty of apps nowadays that let fans make easy mobile casino deposits, and even double as online sportsbooks. That means that fans of the Grand Prix can place wagers on the go, as long as they have a smartphone.

The one thing that you have to be concerned about when betting online is the success of each individual driver. After all, the more successful the driver is, the better the odds on them winning the race will be. For those who are interested in Formula 1 betting, or even just in the Canadian Grand Prix, in this article, we are going to take a look at the drivers that performed the best during the 2024 event. Hopefully, in doing so, we can help new fans of the sport prepare for next year’s tournament.

Max Verstappen

Anyone who knows a thing or two about Formula One is most likely familiar with the name, Max Verstappen. The Dutch and Belgian driver has made a name for himself, competing for Red Bull Racing. With four consecutive championship titles, and a total of 63 Grands Prix won, Verstappen has been placed among the pantheon of top-tier F1 drivers, along with Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. With a reputation as stellar as that, it might not be a shock to learn that he won the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix.

Through the rain and unfavorable weather, Verstappen managed to outpace Lando Norris and George Russel, winning his sixtieth Grand Prix. He also scored the highest amount of points during the Drivers’ Championship, with 194, elevating the Red Bull Racing team further. For most fans of Formula One, this came as no surprising. Many consider Max Verstappen to be the best driver right now, and some would even include him as the greatest F1 driver of all time. His victory at the Canadian Grand Prix left very few shocked. But, he wasn’t the only one to impress the audience.

George Russell

The Mercedes team has a long and storied history with F1. They’ve produced some fine drivers, and are constantly praised for their cars. Among their latest drivers is George Russell, an up-and-coming talent that many fans are excited to see. Thus far, Russell has won three Grand Prix across six seasons. While he may not be as successful as Verstappen or Hamilton, he has certainly shown that he has what it takes to take to the field.

Russell placed third in the Canadian Grand Prix of 2024 scoring 15 points in total. He beat out Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso for the spot, which is already impressive. However, what is more impressive is that this placement was Mercedes’ first podium finish of the season. Russell’s success definitely earns him a spot on this list, and his future is bright. At least according to a lot of new and seasoned Formula One fans, and bettors.

Lando Norris

The British driver, Lando Norris competes for McLaren, who are often considered the most successful Formula One team. The young driver began a career in Junior racing, before moving on to Formula One. Though apparently, he had shown interest in car racing since the age of seven, when he began competing in kart. Norris has won four Grands Prix across six seasons, has gotten praise from Verstappen, and other drivers, and was the runner up for the 2024 Formula One Championship.

He was also the runner-up in the Canadian 2024 Grand Prix tournament. Hitting a time of 3.85 minutes, Norris earned 18 points, surpassing Russell by three, but lagging behind Verstappen by a margin of seven. Regardless, he earned the silver medal in this race, proving that he has what it takes to compete with the big shots. Lando outpaced two of his fellow countrymen, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, and earned the respect of fans from all over the world. Without a doubt, he proved his mettle during the Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton needs no introduction. He is often considered one of the best drivers in the world, and many even classify him as the greatest to ever set foot in a vehicle. Compared to Michael Schumacher, Hamilton has certainly earned his reputation. For his contributions and achievements in Formula One, he was even knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, before her recent passing. All this to say, Hamilton was, and still remains, an incredible driver.

Of course, the years have left their mark, and Hamilton is no longer in his prime. During the qualifying report, he ended up in seventh place. However, in the Grand Prix proper, Hamilton placed fourth. Not only that, but he also made the fastest lap, proving that even years into his career, he still has what it takes to keep up with the next generation. While he may not be the best right now, he will always be remembered as one of the top F1 drivers of all time.

