Wallpaper Pictures 2021 Styrian F1 GP

Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Styrian 2021. Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Steiermark GP 2021. Valtteri Bottas
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, leaves the pits
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, leaves the garage
The truck at the drivers’ parade during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Der Steiermark 2021, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, 8th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: A general view of the grid showing Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 preparing before the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270349 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads the field off the line at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270383 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270384 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Styrian 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Steiermark GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action, start during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Der Steiermark 2021, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, 8th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 and Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren F1 Team MCL35M Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270446 // Usage for editorial use only //
GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Der Steiermark 2021, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, 8th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo DPPI
Start of the race: GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, GASLY Pierre (fra), Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda AT02, action tyre puncture during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Der Steiermark 2021, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, 8th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo DPPI
GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action pitstop during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Der Steiermark 2021, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, 8th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Der Steiermark 2021, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, 8th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo DPPI
RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Der Steiermark 2021, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, 8th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Der Steiermark 2021, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, 8th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Der Steiermark 2021, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, 8th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo DPPI
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Styrian 2021. Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Steiermark GP 2021. Valtteri Bottas
GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Der Steiermark 2021, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, 8th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Styrian 2021.Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Steiermark GP 2021. Valtteri Bottas
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Styrian 2021. Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Steiermark GP 2021. Valtteri Bottas
Several cars and drivers line up to give it all for qualifying
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 25: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 25, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106250555 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 26: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 26, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106260096 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 26: Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri and France final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 26, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106260152 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 26: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 26, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106260274 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Williams Racing FW43B Mercedes and Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda battle for position during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270375 // Usage for editorial use only //
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, lights up his rears in the pit lane
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, George Russell, Williams FW43B, and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
GP STYRIA F1/2021 – VENERDÌ 25/06/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP STYRIA F1/2021 – VENERDÌ 25/06/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP STYRIA F1/2021 – VENERDÌ 25/06/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP STYRIA F1/2021 – SABATO 26/06/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP STYRIA F1/2021 – SABATO 26/06/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari SF21 on the Red Bull Ring
GP STYRIA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 27/06/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M pit stop sequence
GP STYRIA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 27/06/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Der Steiermark 2021, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, 8th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo DPPI
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JUNE 25: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Friday June 25, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JUNE 25: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Friday June 25, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / Sutton Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JUNE 26: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Saturday June 26, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JUNE 26: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Saturday June 26, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, makes a pit stop during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Steiermark Grand Prix, Sunday 27th June 2021. Spielberg, Austria.
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 26: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 26, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106260248 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270372 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Styrian 2021. Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Steiermark GP 2021. Valtteri Bottas
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Styrian 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Steiermark GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 25: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 25, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106250225 // Usage for editorial use only //
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B.
Steiermark Grand Prix, Friday 25th June 2021. Spielberg, Austria.
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Styrian 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Steiermark GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B.
Steiermark Grand Prix, Friday 25th June 2021. Spielberg, Austria.
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Styrian 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Steiermark GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda takes the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270468 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing stops in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Darko Vojinovic – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270418 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Darko Vojinovic – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270411 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing, second placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP and third placed Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270461 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team in the Paddock after the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270638 // Usage for editorial use only //
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B.
Steiermark Grand Prix, Sunday 27th June 2021. Spielberg, Austria.
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda takes the chequered flag as his team celebrate on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270397 // Usage for editorial use only //