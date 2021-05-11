Wallpaper Pictures 2021 Spanish F1 GP

New layout of turn 10 on Catalunya circuit this year
Roy Nissany (ISR) Williams Racing FW43B Development Driver.
Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 7th May 2021. Barcelona, Spain.
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday May 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari SF21 on Catalunya circuit
Max Verstappen racing the RB16 on Catalunya circuit
2021 Spanish Grand Prix, Friday – LAT Images
The busy pre race grid during the Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday May 09, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
Both Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41 cars, starting grid, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
Scuderia AlphaTauri team members prepare the car of Pierre Gasly of France and Scuderia AlphaTauri on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 09, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202105090623 // Usage for editorial use only //
Mechanics clear the grid as the drivers prepare to begin the formation lap
Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field away for the start during the Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday May 09, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, lead the field away at the start during the Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday May 09, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
start of the race, depart, 10 GASLY Pierre (fra), Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda AT02, 99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, 63 RUSSELL George (gbr), Williams Racing F1 FW43B, action during the Formula 1 Aramco Gran Premio De Espana 2021 from May 07 to 10, 2021 on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B and Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 battle at the start of the race during the Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday May 09, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B during the Spanish GP
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521 exiting corner
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, and Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
Charles Leclerc doing a pitstop in the SF21 at Catalunya circuit
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, makes a pit stop from rear
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A521 makes a pit stop.
Spanish Grand Prix, Sunday 9th May 2021. Barcelona, Spain.
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 during the Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday May 09, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, in the pit lane
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Spanish Grand Prix, Saturday 8th May 2021. Barcelona, Spain.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, negotiates a chicane
BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 09: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 09, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202105090513 // Usage for editorial use only //
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Spanish Grand Prix, Saturday 8th May 2021. Barcelona, Spain.
Antonio Giovinazzi (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Aramco Gran Premio De Espana 2021 from May 07 to 10, 2021 on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari SF21 on Catalunya circuit
BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 08: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202105080280 // Usage for editorial use only //
BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 09: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Aston Martin AMR21 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 09, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202105090722 // Usage for editorial use only //
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Aramco Gran Premio De Espana 2021 from May 07 to 10, 2021 on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday May 09, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, in the pit lane
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 7th May 2021. Barcelona, Spain.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B.
Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 7th May 2021. Barcelona, Spain.
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Aramco Gran Premio De Espana 2021 from May 07 to 10, 2021 on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo DPPI
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 7th May 2021. Barcelona, Spain.
BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 07: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 07, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202105070269 // Usage for editorial use only //
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 7th May 2021. Barcelona, Spain.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 7th May 2021. Barcelona, Spain.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 7th May 2021. Barcelona, Spain.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 7th May 2021. Barcelona, Spain.
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday May 09, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Sutton / Sutton Images)
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Antonio Giovinazzi (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Aramco Gran Premio De Espana 2021 from May 07 to 10, 2021 on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, in a chicane
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday May 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
The cars of Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, in parc ferme
Podium of the 2021 Spanish F1 GP: 1. Hamilton, 2. Verstappen & 3. Bottas