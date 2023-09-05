Wallpaper Photos 2023 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix driven around the Monza track, This Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB19 on the 3rd of September 2023.
- Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Scuderia AlphaTauri during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309030468 // Usage for editorial use only //
- Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing on the grid – airplane fly over. Formula 1 World Championship, Italian Grand Prix, Rd 15, Sunday 3rd September 2023. Monza Italy.
- The Italian Airforce perform above the grid as the Red Bull Racing team stand on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309030235 // Usage for editorial use only //
- Start of the 2023 Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Temple of Speed in Monza
- AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, and the rest of the field at the start during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
- AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, and the rest of the field at the start during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
- AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, and the rest of the field at the start during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
- Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Italian Grand Prix, Rd 15, Sunday 3rd September 2023. Monza Italy.
- Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Italian Grand Prix, Rd 15, Sunday 3rd September 2023. Monza Italy.
- Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Italian Grand Prix, Rd 15, Sunday 3rd September 2023. Monza Italy.
- Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Italian Grand Prix, Rd 15, Sunday 3rd September 2023. Monza Italy.
- AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, for the lead during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
- Esteban Ocon & PIerre Gasly driving the Alpine A523 during the 2023 Italian F1 GP at Monza
- Esteban Ocon & PIerre Gasly driving the Alpine A523 during the 2023 Italian F1 GP at Monza
- Esteban Ocon driving the Alpine A523 during the 2023 Italian F1 GP at Monza
- PIerre Gasly driving the Alpine A523 during the 2023 Italian F1 GP at Monza
- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) and George Russell driving the Mercedes W14 during the 2023 Italian F1 GP at Monza
- Lewis Hamilton driving the Mercedes W14 during the 2023 Italian F1 GP at Monza
- George Russell driving the Mercedes W14 during the 2023 Italian F1 GP at Monza
- Lewis Hamilton driving the Mercedes W14 during the 2023 Italian F1 GP at Monza
- Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309030246 // Usage for editorial use only //
- Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari SF23 during the 2023 Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza
- Charles Leclerc driving out otf the pits in the Ferrari SF23 during the 2023 Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza
- AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
- Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc batteling for the podium in the Ferrari SF23 during the 2023 Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza
- Carlos Sainz driving the Ferrari SF23 during the 2023 Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza
- Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari SF23 during the 2023 Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza
- Carlos Sainz finishes 3rd with the Ferrari SF23 during the 2023 Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza
- action, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, GP2314a, F1, GP, Italy Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
- action, TS-Live, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, GP2314a, F1, GP, Italy Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23
- action, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, GP2314a, F1, GP, Italy Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
- action, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, GP2314a, F1, GP, Italy Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
- action, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, GP2314a, F1, GP, Italy Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Italian Grand Prix, Rd 15, Sunday 3rd September 2023. Monza Italy.
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Italian Grand Prix, Rd 15, Saturday 2nd September 2023. Monza Italy.
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Italian Grand Prix, Rd 15, Saturday 2nd September 2023. Monza Italy.
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 and Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45 battle for position. Formula 1 World Championship, Italian Grand Prix, Rd 15, Sunday 3rd September 2023. Monza Italy.
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Italian Grand Prix, Rd 15, Sunday 3rd September 2023. Monza Italy.
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Italian Grand Prix, Rd 15, Sunday 3rd September 2023. Monza Italy.
- Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (40) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309030375 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, 1st position, takes the chequered flag during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
- Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Second placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Third placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309030433 // Usage for editorial use only //
- A general view of the podium celebrations with Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Second placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Third placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309030641 // Usage for editorial use only //
- The Race winner trophy of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, and the Second placed trophy of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing are pictured in the Paddock after the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309030511 // Usage for editorial use only //
