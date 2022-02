Here you can find the first photos of the brand new Mercedes W13, these photos have been shared by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team on the 18th February.

This car will be raced in the 2022 F1 season by British drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

✅ Check out the 2022 Mercedes W13 F1 car launch video.

