Here you can find the first photos of the brand new Alpine A522, these photos have been shared by the Alpine F1 team on the 21st February.

This car will be raced in the 2022 F1 season by Spanish driver Fernando Alonso and French driver Esteban Ocon.

✅ Check out the 2022 Alpine A522 F1 car launch video.

