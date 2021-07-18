Three F1 racers on the absolute limit by Peter Windsor

The elements of a breathtaking British GP were many: the clash between Max and Lewis.

The massive impact from which Max was fortunate to escape. The penalty given to Lewis.

The brilliance of Charles Leclerc; the energy of the massive crowd; the drive of Lewis to win in the closing laps - all combined to make this yet another Silverstone for the Ages. Peter Windsor in this video offers his take on themes that are destined to run and run.

