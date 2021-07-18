Leclerc & Sainz give their view on the British GP

Leclerc & Sainz give their view on the British GP
18 July 2021 by    1 min read

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc look back on their strong performance at the British GP.

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.