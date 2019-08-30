Pierre Gasly: brutal demotion





"Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Honda’s Pierre Gasly. Pierre Gasly left the Hungarian Grand Prix as a driver for Red Bull Racing. Weighed down by the expectations of his team, the media, and himself, he hoped to come back stronger after the summer break. However, only 8 days later, Gasly was dropped from the main team, and sent back to Toro Rosso, for the remaining nine races of the season

