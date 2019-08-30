Pierre Gasly: brutal demotion


"Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Honda’s Pierre Gasly. Pierre Gasly left the Hungarian Grand Prix as a driver for Red Bull Racing. Weighed down by the expectations of his team, the media, and himself, he hoped to come back stronger after the summer break. However, only 8 days later, Gasly was dropped from the main team, and sent back to Toro Rosso, for the remaining nine races of the season

  2. Bernard Marsden

    F1 is not a finishing school. It's the finished article. The great drivers hit the ground running as soon as they got their chance. Schumaker, Senna, Lauda, Hamilton etc.If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

