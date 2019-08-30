Alex Albon reveals his new race helmet


New team means new lid. Alex Albon talks through his new race helmet ahead of the Belgian GP.

Don't forget to join our FREE 2020 F1-Fansite Poule and win 2 GP tickets!

Check out more about:

One F1 fan comment on “Alex Albon reveals his new race helmet

  1. Jeremy Ray

    How disappointing that yet another talented young driver has lost his identity and now drives with yet another crash helmet emblazened with that Damn bull. I know they put a lot of wonga into all forms of motor sport,but always the strongest teams you will note. but one day the boss will die or it will go bust and suddenly everywhere you look will no longer be plastered Red, Yellow and Blue. Role on that day.

    Reply

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.