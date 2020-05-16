Nigel Mansell: "F1 fans are everything" by Peter Windsor





On-line from Florida, USA, 1992 F1 World Champion, Nigel Mansell, CBE, catches up with Peter Windsor. To the background of Silverstone possibly staging the British GP behind closed doors in two months' time, Peter asks Nigel if he could have driven to his epic 1987 British GP win in front of empty grandstands.

Peter also questions Nigel about the current lockdown and how we should handle its easing; about which current drivers he would select if he was running his own team; and which driver today best captures the way he went about the business of winning in F1.

