50 years of Sauber Motorsport | A Swiss success story





Sauber Motorsport celebrates half a century of history today, as the company marks the 50th anniversary of its founding on the 15th of May, 1970.

Since that day, when Peter Sauber started the eponymous brand, the name has become a familiar one in motor racing, moving from hillclimbs to circuit racing before achieving success at the highest levels of sportscar racing and making the move to Formula One at the beginning of the 1993 F1 season.

