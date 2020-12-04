McLaren Unboxed | Not All Heroes Wear Capes

The Bahrain Grand Prix proved to be a marathon rather than a sprint, but that didn’t stop it from being one of our best weekends of the season. Admittedly, after qualifying, such an outcome seemed unlikely, but everything clicked on Sunday with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz coming home fourth and fifth respectively under the lights in Sakhir.

However, it all pales in comparison to the severity of the crash suffered by Romain Grosjean. We left this weekend feeling immensely thankful to the FIA and Formula 1 for constantly striving to make our sport as safe as possible, and to the Bahrain International Circuit safety team for their quick reactions to Romain's accident.

