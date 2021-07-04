Max on top of the F1 world by Peter Windsor

On another dazzling day for Red Bull-Honda, Max Verstappen started the Austrian GP from the pole, led from start to finish and set fastest lap.

Behind him, though, it was not the factory Mercedes that inevitably picked up the pieces: it was McLaren-Mercedes' Lando Norris who chased Max early in the race and might have finished second but for a ludicrous 5sec penalty he was obliged to serve in the pits. As it was, Lando split the Mercedes; and Carlos Sainz saved some face for Ferrari by finishing P5.

In this video Peter Windsor analyses the respective performances of the key players - and, based on the early laps of the race, when they were running nose-to-tail, compares the different driving styles of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

