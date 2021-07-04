F1's Sea of Orange for both Max and Lando!

Although Max Verstappen and Red Bull-Honda made it three pole positions in a row in Austria, the championship leader's lap time was all-but-matched by McLaren-Mercedes' Lando Norris.

And with Sergio Perez making a 1-3 for Red Bull, the two factory Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, will be starting only P4-P5. George Russell brilliantly qualified his Williams P9 (now P8, following Sebastian Vettel's penalty); Yuki Tsunoda is right up there in P7.

Yuki is behind team-mate Pierre Gasly with the Alpha Tauri-Honda, but neither Ferrari driver, nor Fernando Alonso, made it through to Q3 (although Sainz will now start P10 as a result of Vettel, who qualified P8, being penalised three grid positions for massively impeding Fernando Alonso at T10).

Check out more items on this website about: