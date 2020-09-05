Lewis' F1 Italian GP quali by Peter Windsor





It was close and it was dramatic as the closing minutes of Monza qualifying drew near - but again it was Lewis Hamilton who dug deepest and took the pole. His Mercedes team-mate, Valtteri Bottas was only a tenth away - and in this video Peter Windsor analyses where that 0.1sec may have been won or lost.

Peter also assesses the the potential race behind the Mercedes, with special emphasis on the McLaren-Renaults (Carlos Sainz qualified an excellent third) and Red Bull-Honda.

Check out more items on this website about: