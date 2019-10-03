Japanese Drivers: The Next Generation
Next weekend's Formula 1 event at Suzuka will be the fifth-straight without a Japanese driver on the grid, Kamui Kobayashi the last back in 2014 with now-defunct squad Caterham - after stints at Toyota and Sauber.
It looks simply like a matter of sponsor participation. HOINDA are set with their new team and there is no other engine manufacturer. If someone could convince Toyota to join the fray, then I am fairly certain a Japanese drive could be found. I know there is little correlation between an F1 and a WEC car, but not an overwhelming one. Toyota is doing very well there and I think that the very vocal Japanese fans would like to see an F1 car driven by one of their countrymen. Just look at the reaction when Takuma Sato won the Indy 500-! Ten years ago people would say there is no way a Russian would be driving an F1, too. But we now have one and he is very good in a competitive car. But first you have to want to make it happen...