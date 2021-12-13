How Verstappen Trained to Become F1 World Champ

It's no secret that life as a Formula 1 driver at Red Bull is pretty fun, and in Max's time with Red Bull Racing Honda he's been put through some pretty unique training sessions which we're certain is the reason he's now the F1 World Champion 😉 🏁 Which of these super Max Verstappen moments is your favourite?

00:00 intro

00:08 won an Austrian scavenger hunt

00:43 raced a caravan

01:23 trained as an astronaut

01:59 raced through the Netherlands

02:36 drove a mini fridge

03:34 took part in a dinghy race

04:10 became king of the sand dunes

04:29 go-karted on ice

05:08 drove an F1 car on a ski slope

05:40 learned how to be a lumberjack

06:10 proved a hit at boxing

06:50 sharpened his football skills

07:19 learned martial arts

07:43 explored the Red Bull Racing factory

07:56 tried durian fruit

08:24 tried the Red Bull Soapbox race

