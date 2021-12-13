Max Verstappen is 2021 Formula 1 World Champion!

Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a brand-new World Champion and this is how it happened.

Max Verstappen won his first World Drivers’ Championship at the end of one of the most dramatic title-deciders in Formula One history, passing rival Lewis Hamilton to take the lead and the race win on the last lap of a thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It's been quite the journey for Max since joining the Red Bull programme in 2014 at the age of 17 years old. Today, in Abu Dhabi he completed his dream, to become F1 World Champion...

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: