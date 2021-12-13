Charles & Carlos special thank to the Tifosi

Charles & Carlos special thank to the Tifosi
13 December 2021 by    1 min read

It’s the end of an intense season 😅 Charles and Carlos want to thank all of you Tifosi for always being beside us ❤️ Siete speciali! See you soon 👋

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.