HD 1970 Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix footage
30 December 2021 by    1 min read
 2

Extended and AI-Upscaled footage of this historically famous crash in the first lap of the 2nd Formula 1 Championship round held at the Jarama circuit.

The race was won by Jackie Stewart after a long battle for the lead with Jack Brabham who had to retire with a broken engine.

