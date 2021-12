Remastered clip of the 1969 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

This is a 60FPS video | Pole Position: Jochen Rindt / Lotus 49B (No.2) | Race Winner: Jackie Stewart / Matra MS80 (No.3) This video is monetized by British Pathé (Content ID claim) British Pathé's original footage - "Special ! British Grand Prix (1969)".

Check out the 1969 British Formula 1 Grand Prix race results.

