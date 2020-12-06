Guenther Steiner speaks about Sakhir Grand Prix

Guenther Steiner chats to Will Buxton on Pietro Fittipaldi, as he stands in for the injured Romain Grosjean at the Sakhir Grand Prix.
Check out more items on this website about:
Guenther Steiner chats to Will Buxton on Pietro Fittipaldi, as he stands in for the injured Romain Grosjean at the Sakhir Grand Prix.
Sakhir F1: what the short lap is all about By Peter Windsorposted 2 days ago
Keeping up with the Verstappens by David Coulthardposted 6 days ago
Hot Lap: Bahrain Outer Track First Look!posted 2 days ago
|Netherlands
|Available
|Monaco
|Available
|Austria
|20% Discount
|Hungary
|15% Discount
|Belgium
|10% Discount