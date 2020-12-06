George is right there - and so is Leclerc! F1 Sakhir by Peter Windsor

Peter Windsor looks back at qualifying for the Sakhir F1 GP on Bahrain's short Outer Circuit. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas took the pole amidst the traffic and Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen lines up third. Both were impressive, as ever - but the real stars of qualifying were George Russell, who put the other Mercedes on the front row, only 0.26sec behind Valtteri, and Charles Leclerc, who was breathtakingly fast in a Ferrari that is still a long way from being well-balanced and comfortable to drive; Charles starts P4.

Check out more items on this website about: