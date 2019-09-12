First Footage F1 car with 18 inch wheels

First Footage F1 car with 18 inch wheels

18 inch VS 13 inch F1 wheels on the Renault RS19

In this footage shared by Pirelli, you can see the Renault RS19 with 18 inch wheels for the first time. Renault and Pirelli are testing toady on Paul Ricard with Sergey Sirotkin.

These wheels and tyres will be used in the 2021 F1 season instead of the 13 inch wheels of today.

Looks great! Doesn't it?

 

2+

Share this with other F1 Fans:

5 F1 Fan comments on “First Footage F1 car with 18 inch wheels

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.


Previous Post
Next Post
Check out more:
Check out more about:

Related Content

Last 30 F1 Videos items:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Singapore		Available
Russia		Special Offers
Japan		50% Sold Out
Mexico		Available
United States		Special Offers
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		20% Discount
2020 F1 Season
Australia		Available
vietnam flag VietnamAvailable
Spain		Available
Monaco		Available
Canada		Available
Austria		20% Discount
Hungary		15% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule 🏆

Predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule

Last Comment

Last Result

Last Pictures