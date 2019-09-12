First Footage F1 car with 18 inch wheels

In this footage shared by Pirelli, you can see the Renault RS19 with 18 inch wheels for the first time. Renault and Pirelli are testing toady on Paul Ricard with Sergey Sirotkin.
These wheels and tyres will be used in the 2021 F1 season instead of the 13 inch wheels of today.
Looks great! Doesn't it?
A new era of @F1 begins. @sirotkin_sergey @RenaultF1Team begin the very first lap of #F1testing @PaulRicardTrack with 18-inch #Fit4F1 #Pirelli #PZero #F1 tyres 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/3JWh6Aq0wZ
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) September 12, 2019
Sergey Sirotkin, in a Renault car at Paul Ricard circuit. It is not easy to construct a bigger heap of fail.
As a result of the increased circumference, does this now mean the cars will go a lot faster.
18inch wheels - what will happen is you will get less flexibility when turning bends/chicane and less contact grip, and back end breakaway.