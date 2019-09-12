First Footage F1 car with 18 inch wheels

In this footage shared by Pirelli, you can see the Renault RS19 with 18 inch wheels for the first time. Renault and Pirelli are testing toady on Paul Ricard with Sergey Sirotkin.

These wheels and tyres will be used in the 2021 F1 season instead of the 13 inch wheels of today.

Looks great! Doesn't it?

